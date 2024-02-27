Disney World sued after NYU doctor tragically dies from allergic reaction to restaurant meal

A doctor from New York University allegedly died after having dinner at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant at Disney Springs. Her heartbroken husband has now filed a 19-page lawsuit against the park, blaming its incompetent employees. Mickey Mouse welcomes visitors near an entrance to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

On October 5, Kanokporn Tangsuan, a 42-year-old doctor employed at NYU Langone hospital in Manhattan, died unexpectedly after having supper at Disney's restaurant in Florida.

In the lawsuit, her husband Jeffrey Piccolo has accused Walt Disney Parks and Resorts of negligence, stating that his wife had informed waiters of her nut and dairy sensitivities, New York POST reported. The staff assured Tangsuan, who had ordered broccoli and corn fritter, scallops and onion rings, that they would prepare allergen-free food.

“The waiter unequivocally assured them that the food would be allergen free,” the suit claims. “When the waiter returned with Kanokporn Tangsuan’s food, some of the items did not have allergen free flags in them and Kanokporn Tangsuan and Jeffrey Piccolo once again questioned the waiter who, once again, guaranteed the food being delivered to Kanokporn Tangsuan was allergen free.”

The lawsuit further states that she faced difficulty in breathing and died after having the meal which had increased levels of dairy and nuts in her system.

Lawsuit seeks compensation under Florida's Wrongful Death Act

In addition to mental suffering and funeral expenses, the suit demands over $50,000 in compensation under Florida's Wrongful Death Act, alleging that Disney “failed to educate, train and/or instruct its employees” to “make sure food indicated as allergen free or requested to be made allergen free, was in fact free of allergens.”

Meanwhile, Piccolo's attorney, Brian Denney, said his client is “devastated over the untimely passing of his beloved wife”.

"It’s very important to him that people are aware that people with severe allergies like this should be taken seriously. And he doesn’t want this to happen to anybody else’s family," Denney told Florida Politics.

In a statement, NYU Langone said, “We are saddened by her passing and our deepest condolences are with her family.”

According to court documents, Disney advertises and clearly communicates to visitors that food allergies or accommodations for individuals with food allergies are a "top priority" at its parks and resorts.

Disney has not provided any statement on the lawsuit.