US National Park Service gives savage reply to person who asked how is it to ride a moose

After a person shared an intriguing question about a moose with the US National Park Service, the Instagram user might have not expected a savage reply from them. Since the park shared about the person's query, it has gone viral, leaving many amused.

The post shows a snapshot of a comment section. In the comments, a person asked, “Is riding a moose more like petting a buffalo or tickling a grizzly bear?”

To this, the park replied by saying, “It's more like checking your insurance policy en route to the hospital.”

In the caption of the post, the handle wrote, “Yep, riding, petting, and tickling a wild animal is not covered. Time to back away. In general, if wild animals react to your presence you are too close. If you're close enough for a selfie, or a tickle fight (Let's be honest, you're not going to win. But I'm laughing so hard my sides hurt? Oh, that's a moose antler), you're definitely too close. In conclusion, let wildlife be wild and observe from a distance.”

An individual wrote, “No matter how adorable bears might be, we must remember to not hug them."

A second added, "Let's keep wild animals wild. National parks are one of the few places they're supposed to be protected."

"Really, has anyone ever ridden a moose and lived to tell the tale?" posted another.

A fourth said, "That sounds like attempting to pet a fluffy cow!"

