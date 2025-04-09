Disneyland's ‘Secret’ Club 33 listing sparks concern among visitors: Here's why

Disneyland is now inviting membership inquiries for its exclusive Club 33, which has never been publicly advertised. The theme park added an information page to its official application, as reported by Daily Mail. However, visitors are concerned. Some speculated the change was a sign that Disney is looking to ‘boost revenue ahead of a possible recession’, the report added. Disneyland is reportedly advertising for its secret Club 33(AP)

“Learn about the legendary private Membership club founded by Walt Disney at the Disneyland Resort," the information page read. “Members enjoy special access and exceptional service at Club 33 locations within the Disneyland Resort.”

What is Disneyland's ‘secret’ Club 33?

Club 33 is the theme park's elite private dining club. It was founded by Walt Disney in 1967 and reportedly has several high-profile members, including Elton John, Tom Hanks, Katy Perry, and Tiger Woods. However, none of them have confirmed their membership yet.

How much does Club 33's membership cost?

As per Daily Mail and WDW Magazine, the secret club's initiation fees is rumored to be between $30,000 to $100,000 depending on the membership level. The reports add that the annual membership is from $15,000 to $30,000.

Several social media users first shared screenshots of the alleged Club 33 advertisements on the Disneyland app. Some of them said that Disney is preparing for a revenue fall after President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs.

Since the 78-year-old's announcement, Disney's stock tanked over 14%. As of April 9, the stock was down over 22% month-to-month date and 26% year-to-date.

Disney issues statement

A Disneyland spokesperson, according to SF Gate, said it is not soliciting membership for Club 33. “The claim that Disneyland Resort needs to solicit membership interest is false. And even if guests fill out a membership interest form, there continues to be a robust interest list for consideration,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

They added that the frequently asked questions page and inquiry link was created because ‘we continually receive membership questions about Club 33’.