Diwali celebrated for the first time in Florida's Walt Disney World Resort with over 400 dancers coming together

BySumanti Sen
Nov 01, 2023 01:30 PM IST

The three-day event took place with dancers taking part in an Indian inspired parade at Disney Springs

Diwali festivities were held at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the first time this year. Hundreds of dancers reportedly performed, flaunting the culture of India.

Artists perform during Diwali Dance Fest at Walt Disney World Resort, in Florida, USA. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_01_2023_000046B)(PTI)
Artists perform during Diwali Dance Fest at Walt Disney World Resort, in Florida, USA. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_01_2023_000046B)(PTI)

The festival brought together over 400 dancers. It was hosted by Jashn Productions.

The three-day event took place with dancers taking part in an Indian inspired parade at Disney Springs, participating in a Diwali Dance Showcase in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and celebrating the festival of lights at a VIP Diwali Party in a Disney Theme Park, according to the website of Jashn Productions.

The Dance Fest took place under the direction of Jeanie Beri, founder of Jashn Productions and an award-winning South Asian American dancer. Under her leadership, South Asian talent has been recognised and praised at the Walt Disney World, NBA, and the Broadway stage.

"Bringing Diwali to Walt Disney World Resort for the first time ever was so exhilarating," Beri said, according to Deviscourse. "We created history by sharing the joy and excitement of this important festival with the South Asian dance community. Celebrating the magic of Diwali in 'The Most Magical Place on Earth' was truly a dream come true."

Children, too, got an opportunity to showcase their talent before over 1,000 guests who attended the event. The event was opened by iconic characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, alongside specially-abled children. Jashn Productions reportedly donated USD 10K to the N-Lorem Foundation which aims to develop and provide personalised experimental medicines to patients with nano-rare conditions without charging them for it.

“The Showcase was not just a celebration of a cultural tradition but a representation of unity and the power of art to bridge gaps and bring people together,” California-based ICC Bollywood directors Amit and Hiren said in a press release. The festival took place over the weekend of October 26-29.

