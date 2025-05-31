DJ Daniel, cancer stricken little Secret Service Agent, stuns netizens with heartbreaking ‘tumor’ diagnosis

DJ Daniel, also known as Devarjaye, recently came to limelight when President Donald Trump's administration appointed him as an honorary Secret Service agent. The 13-year-old cancer survivor teen is now facing three new tumours. DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor can be made an "official" Secret Service agent(X)

“DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all,” Trump declared in a March 4 speech to Congress. “I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.”

Taking to its official account, White House described him as “one of the strongest, bravest young men.” The White House went on to call DJ a “true legend.”

When DJ was originally diagnosed in 2018, his prognosis was limited to five months.

“We’re lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors,” the White House said. “DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men—and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country.”

The White House's reaction came as Theodis, DJ's father, disclosed that his son had “three new tumors” and that they were “winging it day by day” in an interview with Fox7 News.

“It’s rough, there isn’t a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You’re hearing that your child has a nasty disease,” DJ's dad told the outlet.

Netizens react to heartbreaking news

Meanwhile, several people on X expressed concern for DJ's health. “Praying for the little man! 🙏 Jesus please watch over DJ and his family,” one X user wrote.

“I hope he’s not on Medicaid,” another commented.

“Heavenly Father we pray for DJ we asked for a healing that your glory be known. We pray for strength for his family,” a third user said.

Stressing that agent DJ Daniel has “more heart, courage, and public service to his name than most of the folks who’ve sat behind that desk. A real hero in a room full of actors.”

According to Breitbart News, DJ was initially diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer at the age of six.

In a recent Instagram video, DJ disclosed that he had undergone thirteen operations. DJ urged children facing cancer to “listen to their parents and have faith, believe in God.”