Does Vladimir Putin speak English? Languages the Russian President knows as he meets Trump in Alaska

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have landed in Alaska for high-stakes talks on the Ukraine war. The two leaders shook hands on the tarmac, exchanged pleasantries, and posed for photographs before heading to the venue of the historic summit in Anchorage. Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks as he meets with President Donald Trump Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.(AP)

As images of their meeting circulated online, many on social media began to ask a familiar question: Does Vladimir Putin speak English?

According to the Daily Express, Putin is fluent in English and has a strong grasp of the language, but he rarely speaks it in public or during official engagements. Instead, he typically uses a translator for interviews and political discussions with world leaders.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, explained, “In free discourse, at the sidelines of summits, he often speaks in English by himself. But during negotiations and when he is conducting an official meeting, of course he communicates through a translator. However, he practically understands English completely and sometimes even corrects the translators,” according to the outlet.

The outlet adds that Putin likely prefers using a translator because he feels more comfortable speaking in his native language.

What languages does Putin speak?

In addition to his native Russian, Putin is fluent in German, a language he learned during his time as a KGB officer stationed in East Germany in the 1980s. He has used German in diplomatic conversations, notably with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Trump pushes for immediate ceasefire

Ahead of the summit, Donald Trump said he would be “not pleased” if Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t agree to a ceasefire.

“I want to see a ceasefire, rapidly. I don’t know if it’s going to be today, but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today,” he told reporters on Air Force One. “Everyone said it can’t be today, but I’m just saying I want the killing to stop."

He also spoke about his relationship with Putin, calling him a “smart guy."

“Been doing it for a long time, but so have I," Trump said. “We get along. There’s a good respect level on both sides."