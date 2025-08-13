France's Macron says Trump wants to achieve ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia at upcoming Alaska summit

French President Emmanuel Macron says U.S. President Donald Trump was “very clear” in a meeting with European leaders that the U.S. wants to achieve a ceasefire at the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) and European Council President Antonio Costa, sitting next to France's Foreign Minister and France's Minister of Armed Forces (both unseen), attend a video conference on Ukraine from the Fort de Bregancon presidential holidays residence in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in southern France on August 13, 2025. (Photo by PHILIPPE MAGONI / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Speaking after the virtual meeting between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, Macron said Trump was prioritizing a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. He added that Trump had been clear that “territorial issues relating to Ukraine ... will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president.”

Following his meeting with the Russian leader, Trump will also “seek a future trilateral meeting” — one involving Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy, Macron said.

“I think that’s a very important point in this regard. And we hope that it can be held in Europe, in a neutral country that is acceptable to all parties,” Macron said.

Zelenskyy had ‘constructive’ discussion with Trump

European leaders and Zelenskyy had a “constructive” discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, two days ahead of Trump’s planned meeting in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

Speaking alongside Zelenskyy, Merz said after the videoconference that “important decisions” could be made in Anchorage, but stressed that “fundamental European and Ukrainian security interests must be protected” at the meeting.

Merz convened the virtual meetings in an attempt to make sure European and Ukraine’s leaders are heard ahead of the summit, where Trump and Putin are expected to discuss a path toward ending Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and the Europeans have been sidelined from that summit. German government spokesperson Steffen Meyer said the intention of Wednesday's meetings was to “make clear the position of the Europeans.”

Zelenskyy is due to meet with European leaders first, in preparation for a virtual call with Trump and Vice President JD Vance about an hour later. A call among leaders of countries involved in the “coalition of the willing” — those who are prepared to help police any future peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv — will take place last.

The Ukrainian leader on Wednesday said his government has had over 30 conversations with partners ahead of the summit in Alaska, but reiterated his doubt that Putin would negotiate in good faith.

Writing on his official Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said there was “currently no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war,” and urged Ukraine's partners in the United States and Europe to coordinate efforts and "force Russia to peace.”

"Pressure must be applied on Russia for an honest peace. We must take the experience of Ukraine and our partners to prevent deception by Russia,” Zelenskyy said.