DOJ seeks prison time for Ashley Biden's diary thief Aimee Harris

The Department of Justice is demanding prison time for Aimee Harris, the woman who stole Ashley Biden's personal diary. On Tuesday, the DOJ urged a New York district judge to sentence her for up to 10 months. Harris sold the diary of US President Joe Biden's daughter to conservative media site Project Veritas for a hefty paycheck before the 2020 elections. DOJ seeks prison time for Ashley Biden's diary thief(AFP)

DOJ seeks to put Aimee Harris behind bars

At the time of the theft, to which she pleaded guilty in August 2022, Harris was temporarily staying at Ashley's Delray Beach, Florida, residence. The DOJ adds that in addition to stealing the diary containing “highly personal entries,” Harris also stole tax records, a cellphone and family photographs.

Initially, the prosecutors for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York sought a six-month home confinement for Harris, followed by three years of supervised release, per NY Post. Since she has moved the hearing date for her sentencing 12 times, prosecutors say that her efforts to “improperly delay” her punishment merits a stiffer sentence.

US Attorney Damian Williams issued a filing to District Judge Laura Taylor Swain that reads, “The defendant’s sentence must also account for the manner in which she has abused the administration of justice throughout the pendency of this court proceeding,” per the outlet.

The document adds, “The defendant has repeatedly and consistently engaged in tactics to improperly delay this proceeding, including by misleading the Court with false information to justify belated and unmerited requests for adjournments, refusing to appear when directed, and failing to comply with court orders to disclose or produce certain information.”

“A sentence involving no period of incarceration would be wholly insufficient to reflect the gravity of the defendant’s conduct, including her apparent belief that she is above the law and that she need not comply with this Court’s orders,” prosecutors argued.