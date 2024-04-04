Rod Wave arrested on charges of illegal weapon possession in Florida, but why was he released few hours later?

Singer and rapper Rodarius Marcell Green, also known as Rod Wave, was taken into custody in Manatee County, Florida, on Wednesday morning. He was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully possessing a weapon or ammunition. Rod Wave was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully possessing a weapon or ammunition.(https://official-rodwave.com/)

During a press conference, police said Rod was arrested due to his alleged connection in a shooting incident involving gangs in Florida that resulted in four injuries. The incident occurred on March 31.

According to a statement from Petersburg police, gunfire broke out after a verbal altercation between a group of men. Three men and one woman suffered injuries following the firing, Variety magazine reported.

After finding sixty shell casings of ammunition at the scene of the shooting on Sunday night (March 31), St. Petersburg Police Chief Mike Kovacsev revealed that three of the attackers -- Christopher Atkins, Keith Westby, and Kevontre Wesby -- are purportedly affiliated with the ‘Young Gangsters’ gang.

Kovacsev asserted that Rod was the registered owner of the getaway car used in the shooting and the Palm Avenue home where the group sought refuge.

After learning that the singer of "Heart On Ice" was renting "another residence" in Palm Meadow, police refocused their investigation there and carried out a search warrant.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and investigators held those who were leaving that residence at the time of search warrant on weapons charges.

Rod Wave's attorneys reject his involvement

After being apprehended, Rod was shifted to the Manatee County Jail, where he was listed as a convicted felon. His lawyers have denied the accusation on social media. They also refuted that Rode possessed any ammunition.

In a post on Instagram, his lawyers Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin said: “Rod was arrested and detained with absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing.”

“The police claimed he was a felon in possession of ammunition. Not only was he not in possession of ammunition, a basic check of public records would have easily demonstrated to the police that he was not a convicted felon. The prosecutor and the judge immediately agreed that the evidence did not support the charge and set him free the same day.”

Rod Wave released from jail after charges ‘determined not to be accurate’

A police spokeswoman informed that the rapper was freed from prison a few hours later after charges were "determined not to be accurate".

While Rod remains under investigation, police arrested 3 more persons.

In May 2022, Rod was on a felony charge of battery by strangulation in St. Petersburg. According to the arrest warrant, Wave's ex-girlfriend claimed that the singer had invaded her home and choked her in April 2022.