Don Jr, Bettina Trump take big family decision after Bahamas glitzy wedding: ‘They definitely plan on having kids…’

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are looking forward following their recent lavish wedding in the Bahamas.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson wed in a lavish ceremony in the Bahamas, with aspirations of starting a family.(AP Photo/Philippe Magoni)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Don Jr., 48, who was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years until she filed for divorce in 2018, tied the knot with the socialite, 39, in a grand ceremony that his father, President Donald Trump, did not attend.

Are Don Jr and Bettina Trump planning to have kids?

The newlyweds are said to be contemplating starting a family together.

Citing a source, Page Six reported that, "They're still enjoying the honeymoon phase of the marriage and aren't sure exactly when that time will come."

“But they definitely plan on having kids at some point and growing their family together,” the insider added.

Anderson does not have any children, whereas Trump Jr has five with his former spouse: Kai, aged 19, Donald III, aged 17, Tristan, aged 14, Spencer, aged 13, and Chloe, aged 11.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The announcement regarding their intention to begin a family follows significant examination of his father's choice to forgo attending the wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement regarding their intention to begin a family follows significant examination of his father's choice to forgo attending the wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The President, who is 79 years old and often spends weekends playing golf, expressed that his "love for the United States" was the reason he chose to stay in Washington instead of participating in his eldest son's second wedding ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The President, who is 79 years old and often spends weekends playing golf, expressed that his "love for the United States" was the reason he chose to stay in Washington instead of participating in his eldest son's second wedding ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He declared on his Truth Social platform that he would not be attending the wedding and would stay in Washington. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He declared on his Truth Social platform that he would not be attending the wedding and would stay in Washington. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!" the POTUS wrote on Truth Social.

Mary Trump lashes out at uncle Donald Trump

In the meantime, Mary Trump made bold assertions that her uncle, Donald, avoided attending his son's wedding because "he can't stand his child."

During her appearance on The Dean Obeidallah Show, she provided a harsh critique of both her uncle and her cousin.

“Give me a break. He doesn't want to go because he can't stand his kid,” she stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the same time, there are rumors suggesting that Don Jr. and Bettina may be contemplating a second ceremony at the White House, with President Trump and First Lady Melania expected to be present.

However, no plans have been officially verified, and it appears that expanding their family may now take precedence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON