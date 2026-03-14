Did Donald Trump throw a baseball at his niece when she was 5? What Mary Trump claims

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump has alleged that the president once threw a baseball at her “as hard as he possibly could” when she was just five years old. Mary Trump, who has frequently been critical of her uncle, has continued to comment on his political actions in recent months. ((@MaryLTrump/X, REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst))

Mary Trump shared the anecdote during a conversation with journalist April Ryan while discussing her childhood experiences growing up in the Trump family. According to a report by The Mirror US, she recalled trying to spend time with the boys in the family during weekend gatherings.

“I tried to hang with my brother and my cousin and my uncles,” Mary said during the discussion. She explained that she was often the youngest child and the only girl attempting to join their activities. “I was the youngest, and two, I was a girl, so they didn’t really want me around, but I would try,” she said.

Mary remembered that when Donald Trump visited the family home, she would sometimes play sports with him and another uncle in the backyard. “We’d play either soccer or throw baseball in the backyard,” she told Ryan, adding that she tried to participate whenever she could.

However, she claimed that the future president did not adjust his behavior despite the age gap. “So yes, I would play ball with them,” Mary said. “But Donald, despite the fact that he was 20 years older than I was and I was five, would still throw the ball as hard as he possibly could.”

Ryan reacted with surprise to the claim during the conversation. “What? Oh my God,” she said after hearing the story, later comparing Trump to the male version of the fictional villain Cruella de Vil, according to The Irish Star.

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Relationship between the two Mary Trump, who has frequently been critical of her uncle, has continued to comment on his public statements and political actions in recent months.

In a recent social media post, she corrected a remark Trump made during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. While discussing immigration and energy issues, Trump said his father had been born in Germany.

“My father was… he knows all about my father. My father was born there,” Trump said during the meeting.

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Mary responded by saying that the claim was incorrect. “This is not the kind of insider knowledge most people have access to, but my grandfather, Fred Trump, Sr., was not born in Germany,” she wrote, adding that he “was born in the Bronx, NY, and grew up in Woodhaven, Queens.”

Mary has also previously spoken about her reaction to Trump’s political rise. Speaking to BBC journalist Samira Ahmed at an event in Wales last year, she said she was “devastated” by his 2016 election victory and believed the result elevated “the worst person on the planet” at the expense of better leaders.