Trump has dramatic meltdown after KC-135 plane crash; Hegseth makes new claims on Iran Supremo

“They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!”

“We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,” Trump warned.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that the US is ‘totally destroying the terrorist regime in Iran’, further adding that it is a ‘great honor’ to be ‘killing’ members of the Iranian regime.

President Donald Trump's late-night social media posts were termed as a ‘twisted meltdown’ by the Daily Beast on Friday. The 79-year-old went on a spree after it was confirmed that all six crew members of a KC-135 military refueling plane that crashed in Iraq have died. The incident is under investigation. US Central Command stated that the crash is not believed to have been the result of hostile or friendly fire.

At around 00:33 AM local time on Friday, Trump claimed: “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth.”

Trump triggered by media reports The Daily Beast further reported that Trump appeared to be triggered by reporting about the ‘rising costs of the conflict’. His administration is also under scrutiny over the US involvement in the strike on an girls' elementary school in Minabl. The matter is still under investigation.

Trump even slammed The New York Times after reporter Shawn McCreesh asked him on Tuesday about the strike.

“You just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war,” McCreesh said to Trump.

“But you’re the only person in your government saying this. Even your Defense Secretary wouldn’t say that, when he was asked, standing over your shoulder, on your plane, on Saturday. Why are you the only person saying this?”

Trump angrily replied: “I just don’t know enough about it. I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation.”

“We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning," Trump said on Truth Social.

Pete Hegseth makes new claims about Iran's Supreme Leader Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is ‘wounded and likely disfigured’. He confirmed reports about Ali Khamenei's son being injured on the first day of the conflict.

“Iran’s leadership is in no better shape, desperate and hiding. They’ve gone underground, cowering. That’s what rats do. We know the new so-called not-so supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured,” Hegseth told reporters.