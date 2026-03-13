US military plane goes down in Iraq: What caused the KC-135 crash? CENTCOM clarifies
As per US Central Command, the incident took place in Iraq's friendly airspace as part of military movement in Operation Epic Fury.
A US military KC-135 aircraft on Thursday went down in Iraq, Central Command in a statement. Rescue operations and efforts have been launched to find the plane and the crew members on board.
As per US Central Command, the incident took place in Iraq's friendly airspace as part of military movement in Operation Epic Fury. Follow LIVE updates on the US-Iran war here
“Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely,” said CENTCOM in a statement.
What caused the crash?
The exact reason behind the US military plane crash in yet to be ascertained. However, officials have stated that the crash was not due to firing in the airspace.
“This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire. More information will be made available as the situation develops,” said CENTCOM.
US loses F-15 fighter jets in Kuwait
During the start of the US-Israel and Iran war in the Middle East, the US military lost three F-15 fighter jets in Kuwait. Videos of the US jet crashing and military personnel being rescued took social media by a storm.
As per CENTCOM, the US jets were shot down by Kuwaiti air defences during active combat. The US military added that the three Air Force jets were shot down mistakenly and in “friendly fire.”
“During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses. All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation,” said a statement issued by CENTCOM.
