Don Lemon charges: Why ex-CNN anchor was taken into custody. First details on arrest out

Don Lemon was arrested in connection with an anti-ICE protest at the Cities Church in St. Paul. The former CNN anchor's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, issued a stern statement on Friday, slamming the Trump administration and the Department of Justice. Don Lemon was taken into custody on charges related to the Cities Church protest (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles, where he had been covering the Grammy Awards.

What charges does Don Lemon face? While no official announcement has been made, journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly cited sources to report that he is facing at least one felony charge.

“Don Lemon CRIMINALLY charged - we can report it is at least one FELONY charge per a source familiar with the matter. Five others (new defendants) also charged,” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

MS Now reported that Lemon has been charged with the FACE Act

Don Lemon's response Lemon said that he was just covering the protests and not participating.

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” Lowell said in a statement. “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

Lowell added that “Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

A federal appellate court last week refused to force a lower court judge to sign arrest warrants for five individuals, including Lemon, tied to the protest. The Justice Department had sought the appellate court’s intervention to compel the US District Court in Minnesota to issue the warrants, which involved civil rights charges accusing the defendants of unlawfully interfering with churchgoers’ constitutionally protected right to practice religion.

The protest occurred when demonstrators entered the church after learning that an ICE official appeared to be one of the pastors there.

Multiple people have since been charged in connection with the incident.

One of the three appellate judges noted in filings and, according to CBS sources familiar with the matter, that he believed there was probable cause to justify the arrests.