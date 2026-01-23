Who is Douglas Micko? Judge blocks charges against Don Lemon

Minnesota federal magistrate judge Douglas Micko drew attention after refusing to approve certain criminal charges against journalist Don Lemon, who had attended a protest inside St. Paul’s Cities Church. Douglas L. Micko serves as a US Magistrate Judge for the District of Minnesota, a position he has held since April 10, 2023. (Linkedin/ US District Court, District of Minnesota)

The protest disrupted a church service attended by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, and Micko’s decision prevented the government from pursuing some of the charges against Lemon and other local activists, according to CBS News.

Who is Douglas Micko? Douglas L. Micko serves as a US Magistrate Judge for the Minnesota District Court, a position he has held since April 10, 2023, according to official federal court records.

Magistrate judges are appointed by the district courts and are responsible for preliminary criminal proceedings, civil pretrial matters, and other tasks delegated by district judges, making them a vital part of the federal judiciary’s operations.

Before joining the bench, Micko worked as a federal public defender, representing clients in serious federal cases. Sources cited by CBS News noted that his experience in defense work has influenced his careful assessment of probable cause and adherence to legal procedures in high-profile cases such as the Lemon matter.

In the hearing involving Don Lemon and local activists arrested in connection with the protest, Micko declined to sign off on charges against Lemon and struck a second count from the activists’ arrest warrants on the grounds of “no probable cause,” according to CBS News. During the proceedings, he also ordered a recess when federal prosecutors had failed to provide copies of the arrest warrants to the defendants or their attorneys.

Media reports, including ones from Fox News, stated that Micko’s wife, Caitlin Micko, works as an assistant attorney general in the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. This detail has not been independently confirmed.

Micko’s personal life is not out in the public too much, beyond his professional career and the reports regarding his spouse.