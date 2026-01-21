Trump attacks Don Lemon over Cities Church protest row, says 'saw him walk in': 'Loser, lightweight'

Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked former CNN anchor Don Lemon over his presence during a protest at the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday. Lemon was at the church when a group of protestors stormed the service, sparking a massive row over his row. Trump at the White House on Tuesday (L) and Don Lemon. (File Photos)

Despite attacks on social media, including from figures such as rapper Nicki Minaj, Lemon maintains that he was present at the church in his capacity as a journalist. Trump doubled down on his criticism of the anti-ICE protestors in Minnesota, and in the process, took a dig at Don Lemon.

Trump called Lemon “loser" and “lightweight” and said that he saw the former CNN anchor “walk into that church."

“Don Lemon is a loser, lightweight,” Trump said. "I saw him walk into that church, it was terrible. I have such respect for that pastor. So calm and nice. He was accosted. What they did in that church was horrible."

Trump was speaking as a “special guest” at the White House press briefing on Tuesday on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of his taking office.

Trump Displays Mugshots Of Arrests In ICE Raids At the start of his presser, Trump launched a scathing attack on the Minnesota administration over the protest in the state. He displayed mugshots of individuals arrested in the ICE raids and alleged that the state administration was protecting them.

“I’m going through this because I think we have plenty of time,” he said. He also hit out at the protestors, calling them "paid agitators."

He also took note of the one-year anniversary of his second term in office and threw a stack of papers at the reporters, noting that they contained the details of his achievements.

Trump is slated to travel to the World Economic Forum on Davos with a speech on Wednesday, January 21