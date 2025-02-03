Donald Trump accuses Democrats of ‘purposefully delaying’ his nominees, ‘They can’t get over the landslide loss’

Donald Trump has accused Democrats of “purposefully delaying” his nominees. Taking to Truth Social, the president raged about his grievances surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. Donald Trump accuses Democrats of ‘purposefully delaying’ his nominees (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)

‘They’re having a good time at the Country’s expense and safety’

“Democrats are purposefully delaying virtually all of my Nominees. No matter how good and well qualified someone is, they are taking maximum time for approval — and laughing about it. They’re having a good time at the Country’s expense and safety,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, linking the post to a Fox News clip of host Mark Levin titled, ‘Democrats are ‘shredding the Constitution.’

“If George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were nominated for a position, the Democrats would take it out to the last moment before having to approve. It is disgraceful! They can’t get over the landslide loss suffered in the Presidential Election. But the Democrats don’t understand, with what they’re doing, that their losses will only get greater. Republicans must GET TOUGH — AND MUST GET TOUGH VERY FAST. We need our Nominees NOW, for the Safety and Good of our Country!” he added.

Eight of 114 Trump nominees have been confirmed by the Senate, while another 68 are being considered. Meanwhile, 38 are awaiting confirmation, figures published by The Washington Post revealed. The ones who have been confirmed include Marco Rubio (secretary of state), John Ratcliffe (CIA director) and Pete Hegseth (secretary of defense). Those awaiting votes include Pam Bondi (attorney general), Elise Stefanik (UN ambassador) and Doug Collins (veterans affairs secretary).

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently said that he supports the delay of Trump’s Cabinet nominees who do not have unanimous support in the Senate. "Look, there are some nominees like [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio that got broad support, but a detailed discussion – I have some doubts about Mr. Ratcliffe, particularly when I asked him how he'd react if Tulsi Gabbard were put in charge of him in the DNI," Schumer reportedly said, referring to the president's pick to lead the Office of National Intelligence.

"For a day or two, or a few hours to examine these nominees who have such power thoroughly, absolutely," he added. "Our idea is to let the whole truth come out if they try to rush them through. We don't want that to happen."