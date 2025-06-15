Donald Trump earned $57.7 million in a year from cryptocurrency venture: Report

US President Donald Trump earned $57.7 million from token sales generated by the cryptocurrency firm that he and his sons helped launch last year, according to his required federal financial disclosure forms, reported Bloomberg. US President Donald Trump is worth $4.8 billion as per Bloomberg's Billionaire's Index(AP)

The Office of Government Ethics released a report detailing Trump's massive empire, which includes millions of dollars in income from hotels, golf resorts and his cryptocurrency venture as well.

Also Read: ‘Nobody’s gonna be there’: Trump fears empty birthday parade, insider says

The sales that came from World Liberty Financial, worth $57.7 million, were earned in just a year. Trump and his sons - Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Barron Trump, are among the company’s founders.

The cryptocurrency venture is not the biggest source of the US President's income. Trump, who has an estimated net worth of $4.8 billion as per Bloomberg, valued 22 assets above $50 million, including his resort Mar-a-Lago, and other golf resorts and hotels, Trump Media &Technology Group Corp, and more.

Also Read: Donald Trump's 79th birthday: Military parade route, time and what to expect on June 14

His Miami-based company Trump Endeavour LLC which owns several such business ventures produced $110 million.

Fight Fight Fight LLC, which sells Trump’s meme coin, was launched in January and wasn’t included in the disclosure, which covers 2024.

CIC Digital LLC, the entity that earns money through licensing Trump’s image on nonfungible tokens, produced income of $1.1 million in 2024. It also holds a wallet holding Etherium worth at least $1 million.

Also Read: Donald Trump reacts to Minnesota shootings: 'This horrific violence will not be tolerated'

The 234-page disclosure also lists hundreds of trademarks Trump owns across the world, including in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Venezuela and other countries, and details his personal investments that aren’t part of his business empire, as well as first lady Melania Trump’s holdings.

Trump had seven outstanding real estate loans, including mortgages in amounts of more than $50 million on Trump Tower, Trump National Doral and 40 Wall Street. He also listed debt on his American Express credit card of at least $15,000.