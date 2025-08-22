What's on the menu? Trump eats with federal agents ahead of DC patrol

President Donald Trump is going on a ride-along tonight, after announcing that he would be accompanying federal agents on their patrol of Washington DC. Trump's move is the second most visible photo-op after Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went to the Union Station on August 20 to distribute burgers among the troops there. Speaking to the federal agents who will be patrolling the streets of DC, Donald Trump said that he would eat with them, and that they would have a ‘little fun’.(AP)

While Vance was met with booing, Trump continued to heap praise on the federal agents who are now patrolling the streets after the President decided to deploy them with an aim of bringing down the crime numbers in the nation's capital, despite the data showing that crime has down in DC.

“I've never received so many phone calls thanking me for what we've done in Washington, D.C. ... They said what you've done, it's unprecedented,” he said. Trump then added, “I just want to thank everybody very much for being here... We've had some incredible results... It's like a different place. It's like a different city. It's the capital — it's going to be the best in the world.”

The President also told the National Guard members and federal agents that they would dine together. Here's what Trump said was on the menu.

What's on the menu for Trump's dinner with federal agents?

“I'll eat with you and we're going to have a little fun... then we're going to get back to work and we're going to take care of these criminals,” he said. The President revealed that hamburgers and pizzas are on the menu.

“We have great hamburgers cooked by the White House and we have pizza,” he said.

The president's interactions were posted by Rapid Response 47, the X handle set up by Donald Trump's White House.

He also said “The crime numbers are way down... I just wanted to thank you — you'er doing incredible. You're incredible people. You make the country run.” Trump further continued, “You people are winners, and I just think it's such an honor to be with you. We're going to Make Washington, D.C. Great Again,” and added, “We'll always be with you. We're going to be with you for as long as I'm around.”

He concluded by saying, “I just want to say thank you to all of you. Every night when you hit the street, you make a difference — not just for us, but for everyone in the District... and I am making sure that we BACK THE BLUE to the hilt.”