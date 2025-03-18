Donald Trump ends Secret Service protection to Joe Biden's sons Hunter, Ashley: ‘Ridiculous’

US president Donald Trump on Monday said he was ending the Secret Service protection to his predecessor Joe Biden's children Hunter and Ashley “immediately.” The privilege was granted by the Democrat shortly before leaving office in January. U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by Hunter Biden and Beau Jr., walks out of a bookstore in downtown Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S., November 29, 2024. (REUTERS file)

Trump alleged that 18 agents assigned to Hunter Biden's security while on a vacation in South Africa this week, calling it “ridiculous”, and 13 agents were in charge of Ashley Biden's protection, both of which “will be taken off the list.”

“Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list,” Trump wrote.

The US president was asked whether he would revoke the protection for the former president's son. during his tour of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Trump said it was the first time he heard about the matter. “Well, we have done that with many. I would say if there are 18 with Hunter Biden, that will be something I’ll look at this afternoon. I’m going to take a look at that,” he said.

A Secret Service spokesperson told AFP that the force was aware of Trump's decision. “We are aware of the President's decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden. The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible.”

Under US federal law former president's and their spouses receive life-long Secret Service protection. Protection granted to their immediate family members ends when they end their presidential term. Both Trump and Biden had extended the protection to their adult children for six months before leaving the White House.

There was no immediate reaction from Biden's office to latest move by Trump, widely seen as part of a political retribution campaign.

Earlier on Monday, Trump declared that pardons issued by the former president before the end of his term was void. The move was seen as unprecedented with murky legal founding and consequences. Hunter was pardoned by his father for gun and tax crime convictions shortly before leaving office in January.