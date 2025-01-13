Donald Trump gets bold warning from Canadian official Jagmeet Singh: 'There'll be a price to pay' if…

Donald Trump's ambition to conquer Canada has been blasted by Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh, who warned the president-elect that “picking a fight” with his nation will have consequences. Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh. (Reuters)

Ahead of his inauguration, Trump stated that the United States should acquire Canada, Panama Canal and Greenland, an autonomous part of Denmark. The President-elect even hinted that Canada might join the United States as its 51st state.

In a video posted on X on Sunday, New Democratic Party leader Singh clarified his stand in the wake of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation last week.

“I have a message for Donald Trump. We're good neighbours. But, if you pick a fight with Canada - there will be a price to pay,” read the caption of his video.

In the clip, he asserted that “this is not for sale, not now, and not ever”. Sharing his experience of living in Canada, Singh assured that Canadians are proud of their nation and they “are ready to fight like hell to defend it.”

“Right now, with the forest fires ravaging homes, Canadian firefighters showed up - that's who we are, we show up and support our neighbors. But if Donald Trump thinks, if you think you can pick a fight with us, there'll be a price to pay,” he continued.

He went on to say that Canada should retaliate with tariffs of if Trump puts levies on them. “I think that anyone running as Prime Minister should do the same.”

Here's what Trump has said about Canada

Trump has claimed that “many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st state”. He highlighted that the United States subsidises Canada “to the tune of $100,000,000 a year,” which he stressed “makes no sense.”

“They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In addition, he has threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on all Canadian and Mexican imports unless the nation cracks down on immigration and the illegal drug trade.