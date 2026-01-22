Trump Greenland deal: POTUS' big tariff U-turn after Davos meet; slammed as 'Taco Trump'
President Donald Trump announced they had ‘formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland’ after a meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.
President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the US had ‘formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic region’. This came after a ‘productive meeting’ with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump announced.
The POTUS headlined Wednesday's events at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where US action in Greenland, which is a part of NATO ally Denmark, was a major talking point. Earlier, Trump had sought Greenland for the US, saying that it posed a security risk, given that the island – strategically close to the US – might fall in Russian or Chinese hands without preemptive action.
Trump continued to write about the solution that he'd reached in conversation with Rutte. “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations,” Trump added.
The Republican president then made a major announcement regarding his stance on tariffs. While Trump had earlier threatened European nations with tariffs to make them back his play in Greenland, the president stated that he would not be imposing the tariffs slated to go into effect on February 1.
Also Read | ‘They called me daddy’: Donald Trump's dig at NATO has an 'Iceland' gaffe
“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,” he said, adding, “Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”.
Trump slammed for stance on tariffs
However, Trump's U-turn on tariffs was slammed by many online who called the president ‘Taco Trump’.
“Trump just announced that he won’t impose tariffs on EU in February because he has a concept of a deal for Greenland. Good old TACO is back,” one person on X said. Another added, “Trump has just backed down and done a TACO on Greenland!.”
Yet another said, “TACO Trump pauses Greenland-linked tariffs on 8 European countries.”
Trump Always Chickens Out (TACO) is a term that gained prominence in 2025 when the many announcements and reversals on part of the US government following Trump's introduction of the ‘liberation day’ tariffs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More