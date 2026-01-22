Trump Greenland deal: POTUS' big tariff U-turn after Davos meet; slammed as 'Taco Trump'

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the US had ‘formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic region’. This came after a ‘productive meeting’ with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump announced. President Donald Trump, right, meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (AP)

The POTUS headlined Wednesday's events at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where US action in Greenland, which is a part of NATO ally Denmark, was a major talking point. Earlier, Trump had sought Greenland for the US, saying that it posed a security risk, given that the island – strategically close to the US – might fall in Russian or Chinese hands without preemptive action.

Trump continued to write about the solution that he'd reached in conversation with Rutte. “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations,” Trump added.

The Republican president then made a major announcement regarding his stance on tariffs. While Trump had earlier threatened European nations with tariffs to make them back his play in Greenland, the president stated that he would not be imposing the tariffs slated to go into effect on February 1.