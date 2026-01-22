Greenland unveils 'crisis' guidelines amid Trump threat. What the minister said

Amid apprehensions over US invasion, the Greenlnadic government of the Arctic island released guidelines for the people in the event of a "crisis" as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to seize from ally Denmark. Track updates on Greenland updates Members of Greenlandic government Peter Borg and Aqqaluaq Biilmann Egede (R) at a press conference in Nuuk, Greenland. (AFP)

Guidance includes stockpiling food and water, hunting weapons and ammunition, AFP reported. Greenland's self-sufficiency minister Peter Borg described the document "an insurance policy" while speaking at a press conference in capital Nuuk.

"We don't expect to have to use it," Borg said.

What the guidelines say The brochure is titled “Prepared for Crises -- Be Self-Sufficient for Five Days” and the work on the document began last year "against a backdrop of power outages of varying duration", AFP reported, citing the Greenland government.

The guidance recommends storing five days' worth of food, three litres of water per person per day, toilet paper, a battery-powered radio, and weapons, ammunition and fishing equipment.

Greenland has a population of about 57,000 people with nearly 90 percent indigenous Inuit people. It has long traditions of hunting and fishing as the primary means of subsistence.

Earlier on Tuesday, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said a military operation against Greenland was "unlikely", but couldn't be ruled out and that the Danish autonomous territory must nevertheless be ready.

Reprieve for Greenland after Trump's Davos speech? Even as Trump's reassertion on taking control of Greenland continues, his speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday was a bit of a relief as he said the US won't use force for the takeover, though he added that Greenland lies “undefended” in a key strategic location. He sought immediate negotiations to discuss the acquisition of Greenland, while saying that there was no country in a position better than America to do so.

After resuming power for the second term last year, Trump has repeatedly said he wants to gain control of Greenland to counter Russian and Chinese advances in the Arctic and ensure global stability. quire it.

According to a January 2025 poll, 85 percent of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States, with only six percent in favour.