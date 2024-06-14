Donald Trump hints he has ‘sort of a pretty good idea’ for the next VP

Former President Donald Trump hinted at having “sort of a pretty good idea” of who his vice presidential running mate might be for the upcoming election. He suggested that he would likely make an official announcement at this summer's Republican National Convention. Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media following meetings with Republicans on Capitol Hill, at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

The former Potus told this in an interview with Fox News' Aishah Hasnie at the Republican National Committee's headquarters in Washington, D.C., following Trump's meetings with the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Trump hints his VP was ‘probably’ in the GOP meeting room

When questioned if his potential running mate was present at any of these meetings, Trump responded, “Probably. I don't want to go, but I think [it] will probably get announced during the convention,” he continued, “During the convention. There were some good people and, we have some very good people.”

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place from July 15-18 in Milwaukee. Among the names Trump mentioned as potential candidates for his vice-presidential pick was Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “And I think I could consider that,” Trump told Fox News.

“Yes. I haven't been asked that question, but he would be on that list.”

Trump explained the topic of Larry Hogan, the ex-governor of Maryland and a Republican figure. Did he accept the invitation to endorse Hogan for the U.S. Senate? Another person who joined the Trump camp but had earlier endorsed Nikki Haley over Trump and did not endorse him in the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns was nonetheless viewed positively by Trump.

“Yeah, I'd like to see him win,” Trump told Fox News later in the interview. “I think he has a good chance to win. I would like to see him win.”

Trump says Hunter situation is ‘very tough’ for Biden

The 45th US president also commented on President Joe Biden's role as a father in light of Hunter Biden's recent conviction on federal gun charges.

“Well, I think it's a very serious thing. I understand that whole subject. I understand it pretty well because I've had it with people who have it in their family,” Trump remarked, acknowledging the first son's struggles with drug addiction.

“It's a very tough thing. It's a very tough situation for a father. It's a very tough situation for a brother or sister. And it goes on and it's not stopping. Whether it's alcohol or drugs or whatever it may be. It's a tough thing. And so that's a tough moment for the family. It's a tough moment for any family involved in that.”

Joe Biden stated that he would not use his presidential powers to appeal his son's conviction. He also expressed pride in his son despite the legal troubles, saying, “As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” but also noted that he would not pardon Hunter.