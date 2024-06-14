Elon Musk's shout out to Donald Trump in Tesla meeting: ‘He calls me for no reason’
Elon Musk said Donald Trump is “very nice when he calls" and that he has told the former US president that EVs are good for the future.
Elon Musk talked about former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a meeting at his company Tesla. The billionaire said that Donald Trump calls him often and is a “huge fan” of the futuristic Cybertruck. The Tesla CEO said, "I have had some conversations with him and he does call me out of the blue for no reason. I don’t know why, but he does.”
This comes as Donald Trump has said that if he returns to the White House, he would dismantle Joe Biden’s policies to boost electric vehicle sales as EVs won’t work and will hurt US auto workers. Donald Trump also praised Elon Musk at a rally in Arizona saying he was a “big fan” of both EVs and the Tesla boss.
Elon Musk said Donald Trump is “very nice when he calls" and that he has told the former US president that EVs are good for the future and that the US is the leader in battery-powered cars.
“A lot of his friends now have Teslas, and they all love it, and he’s a huge fan of the Cybertruck. So I think maybe those are contributing factors," he said.
At the session, Elon Musk also fielded queries about his physical, mental and emotional health. When called an “absolute idol" by an attendee who said that Elon Musk was doing everything to “take care of yourself, safety and health, for the future of the company", he replied, “I probably need to work out and not get assassinated or something.”
Tesla shareholders voted to restore Elon Musk's record $44.9 billion pay package that was thrown out by a Delaware court earlier this year. However, the vote does not mean that Elon Musk will get the all-stock compensation anytime soon as he still has to cross several legal hurdles for the same.
