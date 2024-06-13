Who was Solomon Choi? Founder of 16 Handles, NYC’s popular self-serve frozen yoghurt chain, dies

16 Handles founder Solomon Choi has reportedly been found dead, but his cause of death has yet to be revealed. Choi founded the company and introduced New York City’s self-serve frozen yoghurt concept back in 2008. Solomon Choi, founder of NYC’s self-serve frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles, dies (Solomon Choi/Instagram)

Choi sold the franchise to its largest franchiser Neil Hershman in 2022, as per Restaurant Business Online. Before being sold, 16 Handles grew to as many as 40 locations internationally.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of 16 Handles’ founder and former CEO Solomon Choi,” Hershman said in a statement obtained by People. “He was a visionary who came to New York City in his 20s and founded this iconic frozen dessert brand. 16 Handles is where I got my personal start in franchising and I owe so much to Solomon for the opportunities, education, mentorship and friendship he provided me throughout the years.”

“Part of the mission statement for 16 Handles is to ‘create moments of happiness,’ and Solomon truly embodied this in his personal and professional life, always sporting a big smile and optimistic outlook,” Hershman added. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all those who loved him and worked with him during this incredibly difficult time.”

Who was Solomon Choi?

Choi was born in Seoul, South Korea. He later moved to the United States and went on to graduate from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in 2002. At the time of his death, he lived in Manhasset, New York.

Choi is survived by his wife Hannah Chang Choi, his children aged 7 and 4, and his parents and two sisters. He and his wife met at a 16 Handles location on the Upper West Side in 2015.

Another company founded by Choi is Greeno Products, a supplier of custom disposables for the food service industry. He also started Jabba Brands in 2019 in order to advise, invest and operate food service companies, his obituary says. Choi was also notably an Angel Squad member at Hustle Fund, which is a venture capital firm known for investing in early-stage startups.

“Solomon’s legacy will live on forever through the memories of those who had the opportunity to know him and the impact that he had on countless lives,” his obituary says. “Solomon will be remembered for his relentless optimism, his discipline and fearlessness, and his Michael Jackson dance moves. Most importantly, he was committed to loving his wife and children to the best of his ability and will be remembered as the world’s best husband and daddy.”