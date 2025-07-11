Donald Trump slaps 35% tariff on Canadian imports to US from August 1

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that a 35 per cent tariff will be imposed on goods imported from Canada starting August 1. US President Donald Trump imposed a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian imports.(Reuters File)

The decision was conveyed in a letter addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, marking the latest in a series of more than 20 such letters issued by Trump since Monday.

The move comes amid ongoing negotiations over what Trump has termed “reciprocal” tariffs, during which he has repeatedly threatened to unilaterally set rates.

“Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own Tariffs. Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs,” Trump wrote in the letter, which was posted on his Truth Social platform.

He also warned that if Canada raises its tariffs on American goods, the United States will respond by increasing its existing 35 per cent tariff by an equivalent amount.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge,” Trump added.

He said that Canada’s trade policies, especially its dairy tariffs, which he claimed reach as high as 400 per cent, severely restrict American farmers’ access to Canadian markets.

“The Trade Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security,” he wrote.

Trump said Canada’s trade policies and the flow of fentanyl are among several serious issues hurting the US, including an unsustainable trade deficit.

Earlier this week, Trump extended the tariff deadline for several trading partners from July 9 to August 1 to allow more time for negotiations.

At the same time, he escalated the trade war by imposing new tariffs on multiple countries, including allies like Japan and South Korea, and introduced a 50% tariff on copper.