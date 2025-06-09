Search Search
Donald Trump inviting public to Fort Bragg? Here's truth behind the text message you received

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 09, 2025 03:15 AM IST

Several social media users on Sunday shared screenshots of what they claimed was an invitation by President Donald Trump to Fort Bragg

Several social media users on Sunday shared screenshots of what they claimed was an invitation by President Donald Trump to Fort Bragg, one of the largest military bases in the world. The message, which some X users have flagged as suspicious, aligns with Trump’s confirmed visit. The president will be in North Carolina on Tuesday to take part in celebrations for the Army’s 250th year.

President Donald Trump at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown(AP)
The Text Message Claim

The text message, according to X posts and CityView NC, was sent by America250 organization.

“Americans will gather at Fort Bragg — home to the most elite military in the world — to celebrate the unmatched strength, sacrifice, and accomplishments of the men and women who defend our nation. This special event will honor the courageous warriors ready to defend liberty at a moment’s notice and recognize their enduring commitment to America’s security and values," it reads.

Guests have been asked to pre-register.

However, no official White House or Fort Bragg source confirms a broad public invitation.

Reacting to the message, one person tweeted: “It's a good thing I'm not willing to waste my life in prison just to take out president Trump, cuz his team just invited me to one of their functions at Fort Bragg. I'm going to decline because I don't have any Trump merchandise to sell at the event.”

Trump’s Visit

 Trump is scheduled to visit Fort Bragg on June 10, 2025, to kick off the Army’s 250th birthday celebrations. The visit follows his campaign promise to restore the base’s name from Fort Liberty to Fort Bragg. 

Why the Text Message Might Be Misleading

The text implies unrestricted public access, but Fort Bragg’s strict security limits attendance to pre-registered civilians and DoD cardholders, per fayobserver.com. No evidence supports a mass public invitation, and the America250 VIP events were donor-exclusive, per cityviewnc.com.

Similar text campaigns have pushed scams or political fundraising, as seen in 2024 election cycles, per NBC News. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
