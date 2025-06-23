Trump issues worldwide travel alert for Americans amid Israel-Iran conflict: Here are dos and don'ts

The Donald Trump-led State Department on Sunday posted a ‘Worldwide Caution’ on its travel alert page, citing the conflict between Israel and Iran. This comes a day after the US struck three Iranian nuclear bases. Trump stated that he is not ruling out a regime change in Iran. Donald Trump issued a travel alert for Americans worldwide(AP)

In its latest alert, the State Department said: “The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East.”

Officials further warned Americans about potential demonstrations against US citizens and interests.

“The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent security alerts when planning travel,” the press release read.

Meanwhile, the department also posted an update on Israel and the West Bank, saying the embassy in Jerusalem and Branch Office Tel Aviv will not be open to provide emergency US passport services on Monday, June 23.

“US citizens seeking to depart Israel or the West Bank should take the first available option, even if it is not your first choice of destination. Ben Gurion Airport remains closed, and there are still no regularly scheduled commercial or charter flights operating from there."

Dos for Americans Abroad

Monitor Local Conditions: Check country-specific travel advisories on travel.state.gov for real-time updates on security risks. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov to receive alerts and facilitate emergency contact.

Maintain a Personal Safety Plan: Prepare for unexpected crises by identifying safe locations, keeping emergency contacts updated, and ensuring your phone is charged, per the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s security alert.

Consider Evacuation Options: In Israel, contact the US Embassy for evacuation flights or cruise ships, as announced by Ambassador Mike Huckabee.

Don’ts for Americans Abroad

Do Not Travel to High-Risk Areas: Avoid travel to Israel, Iraq, or Iran due to armed conflict, terrorism, and civil unrest. The State Department explicitly warns against travel to Iran, advising those present to shelter in place.

Avoid Large Gatherings: Steer clear of protests or crowds, which may target US citizens or interests, especially in the Middle East.

Do Not Ignore Airspace Closures: Refrain from planning air travel through regions with closed airspace, such as Israel or Iran, where commercial flights are limited.