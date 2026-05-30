Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson share unseen Bahamas wedding video | Watch

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Trump, have shared a behind-the-scenes video from their recent Bahamas wedding, offering followers a glimpse into the private island ceremony and the celebrations leading up to it.

The wedding took place at Little Pipe Cay, an exclusive private island in the Bahamas. (Instagram/ Bettina Trump)

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The video, posted on social media on Friday, features previously unseen footage from the couple's wedding weekend, including intimate moments before the ceremony, preparations with family members and highlights from the event itself.

The clip was accompanied by a heartfelt message from Donald Trump Jr., who described her as his "best friend, my love, and my forever."

"The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever," the caption read. "Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life."

The post comes days after the couple exchanged vows at an exclusive private island resort in the Bahamas.

What does the wedding video show?

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{{^usCountry}} The footage begins with Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina posing for photographs along a beach, with the couple seen walking through the turquoise waters surrounding the island. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage begins with Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina posing for photographs along a beach, with the couple seen walking through the turquoise waters surrounding the island. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It then moves behind the scenes, capturing wedding-day preparations, champagne toasts and personal details incorporated into the celebration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It then moves behind the scenes, capturing wedding-day preparations, champagne toasts and personal details incorporated into the celebration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the items featured are Bettina's crystal-studded wedding shoes, her bridal gown and a custom pin containing photographs of her late father. The video also shows a candle bearing the phrase "Love Trumps All." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the items featured are Bettina's crystal-studded wedding shoes, her bridal gown and a custom pin containing photographs of her late father. The video also shows a candle bearing the phrase "Love Trumps All." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Donald Trump Jr. can also be seen preparing for the ceremony in a tan suit embroidered with a scripted "B" inside the jacket, a nod to his bride. Inside the private Bahamas ceremony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Donald Trump Jr. can also be seen preparing for the ceremony in a tan suit embroidered with a scripted "B" inside the jacket, a nod to his bride. Inside the private Bahamas ceremony {{/usCountry}}

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The wedding took place at Little Pipe Cay, an exclusive private island in the Bahamas. According to CNN, fewer than 50 guests attended the ceremony, and additional security measures were introduced after details about the venue were reportedly leaked.

The video includes appearances from several members of the Trump family. Donald Trump Jr.'s children Kai, Tristan and Spencer are seen at the ceremony, while Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner appear among the guests. Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos are also visible in the chapel footage.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocks Trump for skipping son Don Jr's wedding, ‘This is a guy who…’

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The clip later shows the newlyweds leaving the ceremony amid a sparkler sendoff before sharing a kiss as husband and wife.

The video ends with a cover of the Ronettes' classic song Be My Baby playing over scenes from the celebration, while Donald Trump Jr. concludes his message with the words: "My wife. My heart. My forever."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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