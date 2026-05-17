Donald Trump Jr. faces backlash over ‘insane’ post on daughter Kai's birthday

Donald Trump Jr. faced criticism after posting a photo carousel in honor of his daughter Kai’s 19th birthday, which featured multiple bikini images of the YouTube personality, as reported by Wonderwall.com.

Donald Trump Jr. celebrated his daughter Kai's 19th birthday with a family gathering, sharing photos online.(Don Jr./Instagram)

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His Instagram update displayed Kai in a form-fitting red prom dress, alongside images of him with his eldest daughter from her childhood.

However, the swimsuit pictures left some Instagram users puzzled, as Kai does not post bikini content on her own account.

“Happy birthday to my absolute favorite 19-year-old child. @kaitrumpgolfer I love you and continue to be amazed at the woman you’re becoming,” Trump Jr. captioned his post on May 12.

Bettina Anderson reacts to Don Jr.'s post

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{{^usCountry}} Don Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, commented, “I can’t believe you have a kid in college!” regarding Kai, who is set to begin her freshman year at the University of Miami this fall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Don Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, commented, “I can’t believe you have a kid in college!” regarding Kai, who is set to begin her freshman year at the University of Miami this fall. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In response, he said, "I’m an old man, babe," addressing his 39-year-old fiancée. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, he said, "I’m an old man, babe," addressing his 39-year-old fiancée. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While most comments commended Don Jr. and Vanessa for nurturing such a lovely and "beautiful" young lady, some individuals raised concerns regarding the bikini images. Netizens give mixed response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While most comments commended Don Jr. and Vanessa for nurturing such a lovely and "beautiful" young lady, some individuals raised concerns regarding the bikini images. Netizens give mixed response {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One user criticized the father of five for the swimsuit photograph, stating, “You post the first pics of her in a string bikini,” as Kai has not shared any bathing suit images on her social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user criticized the father of five for the swimsuit photograph, stating, “You post the first pics of her in a string bikini,” as Kai has not shared any bathing suit images on her social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

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Another user expressed admiration for the image of Don Jr. and Kai enjoying a swing during their tropical getaway, where she donned a two-piece swimsuit.

“Love photo #2. This is where I want to be,” the second fan said, while the third person said, “What a horrible father and person you are.”

“Glad the Trump family and @donaldjtrumpjr are enjoying their wealth while the majority of Americans struggle," one more commented.

“Insane post given the political climate you guys have created. Do you think you’re popular or just don’t care about exposing your family to vitriol?” one more reacted.

Kai Trump's birthday celebration

Don Jr. and his former spouse Vanessa came together at her residence to host a small birthday celebration for Kai, adorned with decorations throughout the space.

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The birthday girl extinguished the candles on a round pink layer cake, which had red icing flowing down one side, as family and friends applauded her.

Instead of opting for a lavish affair, the former couple chose to have a warm family-style dinner at home, where Kai was in the company of her siblings and a close-knit circle of school friends.

Kai’s Instagram update from the celebration displayed the catered offerings for the event, which featured spicy tuna and salmon crispy rice, short rib barbacoa and chicken carnitas street tacos, buffalo wings, street corn salad, chips and guacamole, pan-roasted beef tenderloin, and basil pesto pasta.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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