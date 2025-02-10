Donald Trump makes 'beautiful communities' promise to Palestinians in Gaza with 'little bit away' catch

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the Palestinians in Gaza would not have a right to return to the war-torn territory. However, he revealed Washington DC's plans for the civilians. US President Donald Trump.(AP)

In an interview with FOX News, Trump said,“We’ll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is. In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent.”

Trump said US will ‘take over and own’ Gaza Strip

Last week Trump had said that the United States will “take over and own” the Gaza Strip. “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” AP quoted the US president as saying at a joint press conference with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to an AP report, Arab nations have sharply criticised the Trump proposal, and his latest words were released a day before he is set to host Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday.

Egypt and Jordan have privately raised security concerns about welcoming large numbers of additional refugees into their countries even temporarily.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of State Marco Rubio respectfully insisted that Trump only wanted Palestinians relocated from Gaza “temporarily” and for an “interim” period to allow for debris removal, the disposal of unexploded ordinance and reconstruction.

In another development, Russia said it was waiting for more details on Trump's Gaza plan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that 1.2 million people lived in Gaza.

"It's worth waiting for some details here if we're talking about a coherent plan of action. We are talking about almost 1.2 million Palestinians who live there, and this is probably the main issue," Reuters quoted Peskov as saying.

"These are the people who were promised a two-state solution to the Middle East problem by the relevant Security Council resolutions, and so on and so forth. There are a lot of questions like that. We don't know the details yet, so we have to be patient," said Peskov.