Donald Trump mocks Biden, reveals ‘the thing I like best’ about alarming Special Counsel Hur's report

Taking yet another swipe at Joe Biden, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump claims that he has “an excuse to get out of trouble” in the future after Special Counsel Robert Hur's “alarming” report on the US President handling of secret documents was made public. Ex-US President Donald Trump(AP)

Trump, who is Biden's presumptive Republican challenger in the 2024 White House race, highlighted on Truth Social that was the best thing about the inquiry.

"The thing I like best about the DOJ [Department of Justice] Report on Biden is that, in 25 years, when I've 'lost my marbles,' I can use Mental Incompetence and Bad Memory as an excuse to get out of trouble!" Trump wrote on Friday.

In a 345-page report, Hur said that while Biden had “wilfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency,” he would not be criminally charged, as “at trial, Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”.

Trump, GOP leaders fume over Biden not being charged for docs mishandling

Earlier on Thursday, Trump declared that the federal case involving classified documents against the Republican frontrunner should be withdrawn.

He called on the Department of Justice to "unify" the nation by ending the probe, in which the former US President entered a not guilty plea to 40 charges over allegations that he unlawfully kept classified papers after leaving the office.

"If Special Counsel Jack Smith wants to do good for our Country, and help to unify it, he should drop all Litigation against Joe Biden's Political Opponent, ME, and let our Country HEAL," Trump, who is set to go to trial in May 2024 to face the 40 federal charges against him, wrote.

"This would be a far bigger and better achievement than anything he has ever done, and will be easy for the Great Patriots of our Country to understand in light of Special Counsel Robert Hur's Document Report on Joe Biden, where the evidence is overwhelming that he 'willfully retained' important documents!" he added.

In a joint statement, the GOP leaders claimed that Hur's decision to not charge Biden for his handling of classified materials “exposes a two-tiered system of justice with politically motivated charges while carrying water for another amid similar allegations” .

“Among the most disturbing parts of this report is the Special Counsel’s justification for not recommending charges: namely that the President’s memory had such ‘significant limitations’ that he could not convince a jury that the President held a ‘mental state of willfulness’ that a serious felony requires,” the GOP leaders said.

“A man too incapable of being held accountable for mishandling classified information is certainly unfit for the Oval Office,” they added.

In his report, Special Counsel Hur painted a picture of a man who was unable to recall either the year his loving son Beau passed away or the period he served as vice president under Barack Obama's administration, rejecting Biden's claim that he is still capable and qualified to serve another term.

However, in a speech to the nation on Thursday night, Biden maintained that his memory was "fine" and defended his bid for re-election, claiming to be the "most qualified person in this country to be president."