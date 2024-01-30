Donald Trump nabs Nobel Peace Prize nomination for 4th time; Here's what you need to know

Former US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize after his name was put forward by Republican congresswoman Claudia Tenney, citing "historic" Abraham Accords treaty that was signed during his presidency. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump (Getty Images via AFP)

Tenney stated that Trump played a crucial role in cracking the deal signed in September 2020 between Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, which aimed toward normalising their ties as part of a larger goal to address ongoing tensions in the Middle East between Arab countries and Israel. Later, Morocco and Sudan signed similar agreements.

"Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years," Tenney said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy 'professionals', and international organisations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false."

This comes amid soaring tensions in the Middle East and after the death of three US soldiers in a drone strike.

The Nobel Peace Prize recognised the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in 1978, as well as the Oslo Accords in 1994. However, Tenney highlighted that no one ever acknowledged Trump's involvement in facilitating a deal between Israel and four of its Arab neighbours.

“The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination today. Now more than ever, when Joe Biden’s weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country’s safety and security, we must recognize Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace,” Tenney stressed.

Has Trump been nominated for Nobel Prize before?

Trump has been grabbed the Nobel Peace Prize nomination three times. In 2018, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian Parliament member, nominated him for his global conflict resolution resume in 2020.

Laura Huhtasaari, member of the right-wing Swedish Finns Party, nominated him for the award in 2021 "in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations, as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country," according to Fox News Digital.

In 2020, a group of Australian parliamentarians nominated the former president for third time, citing his caution in putting the United States in wars.

Several US presidents have won the prize earlier, including Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1920, Jimmy Carter in 2002 and Barack Obama in 2009.

Trump hosted Abraham Accords signing at White House

In September 2020, Trump hosted Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House in attendance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani.

“These visionary leaders will sign the first two peace deals between Israel and the Arab state in more than a quarter century,” he stated. “In Israel's entire history there have previously been only two such agreements, now we have achieved two in a single month.”

Netanyahu asserted the peace will eventually expand to include other Arab states, and “ultimately can end the Arab-Israeli conflict, once and for all.”