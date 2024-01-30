E. Jean Carroll faces backlash after revealing how she will spend Trump's $83m

After a judge awarded columnist E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in defamation damages against former US President Donald Trump, many wondered how she would spend the money. Writer E. Jean Carroll is seen. (AFP)

While the writer made it clear she would be cautious with the money once it comes in her possession, Carroll is now being slammed for jokingly saying that she would go for “shopping, get a completely new wardrobe, new shoes and buy a penthouse.”

Carroll, who appeared on Good Morning America on Monday, stated that she would like to “give the money to something Donald Trump hates” and proposed that it be used to back those who claim to have been sexually assaulted by the 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

On being pressed by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow in an interview on how she would spend the damages money, Carroll said: “Yes Rachel yes! I had such great ideas for all the good I'm going to do with this money. First thing Rachel, you and I are going to go shopping. We're getting completely new wardrobes, new shoes...Rachel what do you want? A penthouse? It's yours Rachel. Penthouse and France? You want France? You want to go fishing in France?”

However, a member of Carroll's legal team quickly intervened to say – "That's a joke."

On Friday, a New York jury ruled that Trump defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay her $83.3 million in damages. The ex-US President had previously been ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in 2023 after a different jury found that he had sexually harassed her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump has consistently dismissed any wrongdoing and called the latest finding "absolutely ridiculous" and said that he will appeal.

E. Jean Carroll's shopping remark sparks fury

Meanwhile, journalist Steve Krakauer shared the clip of the interview, prompting anger online with one saying, “it was never about women's rights”.

"Can't WAIT for this appeal!!!" read another tweet from a handle named the ‘Patriot Oasis’

“Trump just surged in the polls,” one more reacted.

“That was painful too watch. Lately all politics seems to be and it’s all politics,” an X user wrote.

“Good example of what is wrong in this world. Keep it up “ladies”. You’re doing more harm than good,” one more chimed in.