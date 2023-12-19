close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / New York jury finds Jonathan Majors guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend

New York jury finds Jonathan Majors guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend

BySumanti Sen
Dec 19, 2023 06:42 AM IST

Jonathan Majors was convicted of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation

Actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty by a New York jury of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend during a domestic dispute. On Monday, December 18, the Marvel franchise star was convicted of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation. However, he was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment.

Jonathan Majors leaves a courtroom in New York, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
Jonathan Majors leaves a courtroom in New York, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)

Chaudhry, an attorney for Majors, told CNN in a statement that he “still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

