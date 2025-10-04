Donald Trump on new $1 coin: US Treasury confirms minting commemorative coin for America's 250th anniversary

The US Treasury on Friday confirmed that US President Donald Trump will feature on the one-dollar coin to commemorate America's 250th birthday. The US Treasury Department will mint a one-dollar coin featuring President Donald Trump to commemorate the 250th anniversary.(REUTERS)

US Treasurer Brandon Beach confirmed the development and said that the $1 coin featuring President Trump will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.

“No fake news here. These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over,” Beach said in a post on X.