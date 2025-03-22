Donald Trump picks Boeing to build F-47 for US, world's first 6th gen fighter: What makes it special?

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Boeing, American aircraft manufacturing company, has been roped in for a major contract for the development of Air Force's high-tech next-generation F-47 fighter plane. An artist render of the F-47 fighter, after US President Donald Trump awarded Boeing the contract to build the US Air Force jet.(via REUTERS)

"After a rigorous and thorough competition between some of America's top aerospace companies, the Air Force is going to be awarding the contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform to Boeing," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

The contract solidifies the country's aim to replace the ageing F-22 stealth warplane that has been in operation for the past two decades with a cutting-edge aircraft.

The F-47 aircraft marks a formidable presence in the US Air Force, not only in terms of manned operation but also as it will be capable of integrating seamlessly with uncrewed drones, AFP reported.

While Trump refrained from disclosing the cost of the deal citing security reasons, as per AFP, the initial contract is likely to proceed with production on a version for the Air Force is worth an estimated $20 billion.

What is the F-47? Why is it important?

The F-47 aircraft are the new-gen fighter jets designed with the aim to replace the F-22 Raptor, a stealth fighter that has been in operation since the early 2000s.

For the United States, the F-47 will be a true leap forward in its air capabilities, blending cutting-edge technology with next-generation features.

According to news agency AFP, the F-47 aircraft is designed to operate alongside uncrewed drones, offering a versatile and powerful combat platform that can adapt to a wide range of missions.

World’s first crewed sixth-generation fighter

The Air Force chief of staff, Gen David W.Allvinwill described the F-47 aircraft as the most advanced, lethal, and adaptable fighter ever developed as it is designed to outpace, outmanoeuvre, and outmatch any adversary that dares to challenge the US's air capabilities.

He added that the F-47 is the world’s first crewed sixth-generation fighter, built to dominate and operate in the most perilous threat environments imaginable.

The F-47 will also have a significantly longer range, more advanced stealth, and be more sustainable, supportable, and higher availability than fifth-generation fighters, a statement by the US Air Force read.

Compared to the F-22, the F-47 will cost less and be more adaptable to future threats.

The development of the F-47 also comes at a time when the US Air Force is focused on securing air superiority against emerging threats.

A senior Air Force officer Major General Joseph Kunkel said earlier this month that the service conducted a study following the pause last year, which concluded that "not only in the past, not only in the present but in the future, air superiority matters."

The official further said that a study conducted by the Air Force, following a pause in the NGAD program concluded that there is no viable alternative to the NGAD platform in maintaining air dominance in a rapidly changing and increasingly contested global environment.

The NGAD effort was paused in 2024 over cost concerns -- a major focus of the Trump administration, which has tasked billionaire donor Elon Musk with slashing government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).