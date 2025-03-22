Boeing bags F-47 contract, Donald Trump touts it as ‘most lethal’ next-gen jet

Boeing Co. has secured a contract to design and manufacture the F-47, the US’ next-generation fighter jet, touted as the most advanced and lethal aircraft ever built. President Donald Trump, left, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth listen during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP)

The company outpaced rival Lockheed Martin Corp. for the multibillion-dollar programme.

Announcing the decision at the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump said the new sixth-generation jet “will ensure that the USA continues to dominate the skies.”

“The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built,” Donald Trump added.

The contract marks the end of a two-year competition between the defence giants for the full-scale development phase of the next generation air dominance (NGAD) manned fighter.

The F-47, designed to replace the F-22 Raptor, is expected to operate alongside drones being developed under a separate programme.

Though details of the project remain limited, budget figures released last year indicate the US Air Force plans to allocate up to $20 billion for NGAD research and development through 2029.

A key factor driving the F-47’s development is the need to counter China’s evolving air defence and electronic warfare capabilities, which have advanced since the F-22 entered service in 2005.

A January report by the Congressional Research Service also said that the Raptor’s fuel and payload limitations could hinder its effectiveness in a potential Pacific conflict.

“This is the right decision to avoid costly delays and move forward with our next generation fighter,” senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona and a member of the Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.

“It will allow us to maintain our competitive edge over the Chinese military and deter our adversaries, in large part due to the cutting-edge combination of manned and unmanned systems,” Kelly said.

Boeing's comeback in military aviation

Boeing’s victory in the NGAD programme marks a notable comeback after losing the F-35 fighter contract to Lockheed Martin in 2001. The company’s defence division has struggled with cost overruns on fixed-price projects, including the KC-46 aerial refuelling tanker and the next-generation Air Force One.

The contract also provides a much-needed lift for Boeing following a turbulent 2024, which saw a major labour strike and heightened regulatory scrutiny after a midair panel blowout on one of its aircraft.

“While disappointed with this outcome, we are confident we delivered a competitive solution. We will await further discussions with the US Air Force,” Lockheed Martin said in a statement. “”

The US intends to sell the jets to “certain allies,” though possibly in “toned-down versions,” Trump said during the White House announcement.

He also remarked that “47” in the name is “a beautiful number,” seemingly alluding to his position as the 47th president.

With Bloomberg inputs