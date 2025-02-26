President Donald Trump has said that Russian oligarchs would be eligible to apply for the "gold card," which is a $5 million path to US residency and citizenship. On February 25, while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump unveiled his "gold card," a scheme to attract "people of wealth" to the US. Donald Trump reveals if Russian oligarchs would be eligible to apply for ‘gold card’ (Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

"We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that's going to give you green card privileges, plus it's going to be a route to citizenship," the president said.

‘I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people’

Trump stressed that people who apply for the card would be vetted heavily. However, he did not name any country that would be restricted from the programme. On being asked if Russian oligarchs would be eligible for the gold card, the president said they could apply.

"Yeah, possibly. Hey, I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people," Trump said. He added that Russian oligarchs are "not quite as wealthy as they used to be," which may have been a reference to Western sanctions. He had no objections to the idea of such people applying for the gold card.

"I think they can afford $5 million," Trump said.

Previously, the Trump administration had taken measures to soften Washington's stance against Russian elites. It had shut down a government task force that sanctioned Kremlin-linked oligarchs. The White House has also cracked down on immigration and suspended several programmes that allowed migrants to enter the country, including an initiative for Ukrainians that former president Joe Biden had established.

Notably, Trump has, in recent days, made friendly overtures to Moscow. He spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and even arranged direct talks between US and Russian officials without Ukraine's participation. He also said he has no objections to striking a deal with Russia regarding rare earth deposits.