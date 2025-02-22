Donald Trump says ‘not forcing’ Gaza takeover plan, questions Israel's ‘bad real estate deal’ in 2005

US President Donald Trump told Fox News in an interview on Friday that he is not “forcing” his plan to depopulate, take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip as a solution to tensions between Israel and the Palestinians. U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that his approach to take over and redevelop Gaza was the "best".(REUTERS File)

However, the Republican continued to assert that his idea was the “best approach” and wondered why Israel had abandoned the same idea.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, “I'll tell you the way to do it is my plan. I think that's the plan that works. But I'm not forcing it. I'm just going to sit back and recommend it. And then the US would own the site, there'd be no Hamas. And they'd be developed and you'd start all over again with a clean slate.”

Arab states, including Egypt and Jordan, have rejected Trump's idea to displace the Palestinians completely and redevelop the war-torn territory. The US President also mooted cutting off foreign aid to Egypt and Jordan if they do not agree to his proposal to accept displaced Palestinians. Later, Jordan agreed to take 2,000 sick children.

‘Bad real estate deal’

Trump also wondered why Israel unilaterally withdrew from the strip in 2005, including settlements and military installations, and transferred control to the Palestinian Authority. Militant group Hamas later took over power in Gaza.

“Somebody from Israel, I can't tell you who, but was well known, decided to give it up. It's one of the bad real estate deals,” said Trump in an indirect reference to ex-Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

The US president also vowed to back Prime Minister Netanyahu if he wants to rescue the remaining hostages or decides to resume fighting to “eliminate” Hamas.

In an earlier interview with the same broadcaster, Trump suggested that the displaced Palestinians will not have the right to return once the US redevelops the territory.

“No, they wouldn’t, because they’re going to have much better housing. In other words, I’m talking about building a permanent place for them because if they have to return now, it’ll be years before you could ever – it’s not habitable,” Trump had said.