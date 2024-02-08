Live Updates: Will US Supreme Court allow Trump to stay on ballot? Big verdict today
Donald Trump live updates: US Supreme Court to decide on whether Donald Trump can stay on ballot
In a crucial legal battle, Donald Trump's lawyers will present his case to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, aiming to prevent his removal from state presidential ballots over his alleged involvement in the 2021 Capitol attack. The nine justices, including three appointed by Trump, are set to hear arguments on his appeal against a lower court's decision disqualifying him from Colorado's Republican primary ballot under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The lower court found that Trump's participation in the insurrection violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits individuals who engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding public office. Despite the significant implications for the November election,
Trump is not expected to be present at the 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) arguments. Instead, he plans to begin his day in Florida and later travel to Nevada, where a nominating caucus is being held on Thursday night, with Trump expected to secure a victory as he advances toward securing the Republican nomination for the November 5 challenge against Democratic President Joe Biden.
The case calls on the Supreme Court to play a central role in a presidential contest unlike any since its landmark Bush v. Gore decision that handed Republican George W. Bush the presidency over Democrat Al Gore in 2000.
The Dec. 19 ruling by Colorado's top court came amid a wider - and mostly unsuccessful - drive by anti-Trump forces to disqualify him in more than two dozen other states over his actions relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Maine also has barred him from its ballot, a decision put on hold pending the Supreme Court's ruling in the Colorado case.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 08, 2024 08:27 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: Explaining the Insurrection Clause - What does it mean for Trump?
The Supreme Court's decision on whether Donald Trump can run for president again depends on an interpretation of the rarely-invoked "insurrection clause" in the 14th Amendment. This clause prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding office. But with sparse precedent, the justices face the challenge of deciphering its implications for Trump's eligibility.
It reads:
"No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability."Feb 08, 2024 08:13 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: Security beefed up ahead of verdictFeb 08, 2024 08:09 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: Trump says it will be 'bad for our country' if ...
Ahead of the crucial verdict on his candidature former President Donald Trump expressed urgency for a "powerful decision" from the US Supreme Court. In an interview on "The John Fredericks Show," Trump asserted that the case amounted to election interference and emphasized the significance of upholding the people's votes. He claimed that it would be “bad for our country” if the court didn’t rule in his favor.
He stated, "It's about the vote and it's about our Constitution," highlighting the potential negative impact on democracy and the country if he were disqualified. Trump underscored the inappropriateness of such a move and suggested that those opposing him might be driven by personal animosity.Feb 08, 2024 08:04 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: 4 key things to know about the hearing today
High-Stakes Hearing: The Supreme Court is conducting a crucial hearing this morning to determine Donald Trump's eligibility to run for president in the 2024 election. This comes after Colorado removed him from the state's primary ballot due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
Legal Background: The Colorado Supreme Court, in December, ruled that Trump is ineligible for the presidential candidacy under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. The amendment disqualifies public officials who have "engaged in insurrection." Trump appealed this decision, and the lower-court ruling is on hold pending Supreme Court action.
Landmark Election Case: The Supreme Court's decision to hear this case places the nine justices in a pivotal role in the 2024 election. It signifies the court's most significant involvement in a presidential race since Bush v. Gore 23 years ago.
Trump's Legal Challenges: This case is just one of several legal challenges faced by the former president as he pursues another term. The hearing coincides with Nevada hosting its GOP caucuses, where Trump is anticipated to secure a victory.Feb 08, 2024 08:01 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas facing pressure to be recused
Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has faced pressure to recuse himself from the Colorado ballot case from liberals who have seized on his wife’s conservative activism and efforts to reverse the 2020 election results.Feb 08, 2024 07:58 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: Trump's Legal Challenges
This case is just one of several legal challenges faced by the former president as he pursues another term. The hearing coincides with Nevada hosting its GOP caucuses, where Trump is anticipated to secure a victory.Feb 08, 2024 07:57 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: Landmark Election Case
The Supreme Court's decision to hear this case places the nine justices in a pivotal role in the 2024 election. It signifies the court's most significant involvement in a presidential race since Bush v. Gore 23 years ago.Feb 08, 2024 07:57 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: Legal Background
The Colorado Supreme Court, in December, ruled that Trump is ineligible for the presidential candidacy under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. The amendment disqualifies public officials who have "engaged in insurrection." Trump appealed this decision, and the lower-court ruling is on hold pending Supreme Court action.Feb 08, 2024 07:56 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: High-Stakes Hearing
The Supreme Court is conducting a crucial hearing this morning to determine Donald Trump's eligibility to run for president in the 2024 election. This comes after Colorado removed him from the state's primary ballot due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.Feb 08, 2024 07:55 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: Trump's defence
Trump's lawyers have argued that he is not subject to the disqualification language because a president is not an "officer of the United States." They claim the provision cannot be enforced by courts absent congressional legislation, and that he did not engage in an insurrection.Feb 08, 2024 07:53 PM IST
Trump verdict live updates: Democrat supporters gather outside Supreme Court
Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the white marble courthouse on a sunny and chilly winter morning. Some held signs reading, "Failed Coup," "Remove Trump" and "Trump is a Traitor."
Police set up barricades around the courthouse for security.Share this article
-