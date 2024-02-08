Live Updates: Will US Supreme Court allow Trump to stay on ballot? Big verdict today

In a crucial legal battle, Donald Trump's lawyers will present his case to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, aiming to prevent his removal from state presidential ballots over his alleged involvement in the 2021 Capitol attack. The nine justices, including three appointed by Trump, are set to hear arguments on his appeal against a lower court's decision disqualifying him from Colorado's Republican primary ballot under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. TOPSHOT - Anti-Trump demonstrators protest outside the US Supreme Court as the court considers whether former US President Donald Trump is eligible to run for president in the 2024 election in Washington, DC, on February 8, 2024. (AFP)

The lower court found that Trump's participation in the insurrection violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits individuals who engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding public office. Despite the significant implications for the November election,

Trump is not expected to be present at the 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) arguments. Instead, he plans to begin his day in Florida and later travel to Nevada, where a nominating caucus is being held on Thursday night, with Trump expected to secure a victory as he advances toward securing the Republican nomination for the November 5 challenge against Democratic President Joe Biden.

The case calls on the Supreme Court to play a central role in a presidential contest unlike any since its landmark Bush v. Gore decision that handed Republican George W. Bush the presidency over Democrat Al Gore in 2000.

The Dec. 19 ruling by Colorado's top court came amid a wider - and mostly unsuccessful - drive by anti-Trump forces to disqualify him in more than two dozen other states over his actions relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Maine also has barred him from its ballot, a decision put on hold pending the Supreme Court's ruling in the Colorado case.