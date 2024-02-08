What happens if Trump gets kicked off the ballot? Here's what experts say

The US Supreme Court will shortly hear arguments against Donald Trump's eligibility to stand for the 2024 presidential elections. On Thursday, a historic series of events will take place as the country's top court will take into account Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Ahead of the verdict, experts warn that should Trump get ousted from the race, chaos will ensue. Here's a look at what legal experts say, per Politico. FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally ahead of the Republican caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 27, 2024. REUTERS/Ronda Churchill/File Photo(REUTERS)

Violence is quite likely

Rachel Kleinfeld, a senior fellow in Carnegie's Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, notes that regardless of the verdict, “violence is likely no matter what happens.” If Trump gets the nod for elections, his campaigns could trigger “violent incidents” from certain groups of supporters. Kleinfeld also notes that a study from violence researchers cites “increased hate crimes and violence against journalists” as “likely concerns.” However, if Trump is kicked off the ballot, then “his disbelieving supporters are likely to engage in major violence,” she adds.

‘Chaos that makes Jan. 6 look like Sunday picnic’

Rick Welson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, is worried that Trump's disqualification from the presidential elections could lead to such “violence” and “chaos that makes Jan. 6 look like a Sunday picnic.” Welson further stresses the damage such a verdict could cause to the country, saying, “It’s a tough spot for a constitutional republic.” Welson also notes that he is “deeply troubled” by a potential “fight between rule of law and the threat of civic violence.”

Lesser participation in the elections

Ashley E. Jardina, an associate professor of Political Science at George Mason University, suggests that should the ruling go against Trump, “many MAGA voters may simply not participate in the election.” “I’m skeptical that the Supreme Court will disqualify Trump from running for president. But if Trump isn’t on the ballot, we might see lower turnout among Republican voters than expected,” she adds.

Supreme Court's value may be diminished

Scott Jennings, a senior CNN political commentator, expresses his concern, saying, “If the Supreme Court does this, it would rip the country apart.” In reference to US President Joe Biden's tweet that read- “ The Supreme Court blocked me, but it didn’t stop me,” Jennings explains that “if Biden can operate in defiance of Supreme Court orders,” then Republicans would “simply ignore” Supreme Court's verdict should Trump get kicked off from the Ballot.