Donald Trump trolls reporter who asked him about red spots on his hand: 'Maybe it's AI'

Donald Trump trolled a reporter who asked him about the red spots on his palm that led to various speculations recently. When the reporter asked the former president about his hand, he showed him his uninjured palms. Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan federal court for the second defamation trial against him, in New York City on January 17, 2024 (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

"What was wrong with it?” Trump asked, following which the reporter explained what he was asking.

“Nothing. Maybe it's AI!" Trump replied.

An earlier report claimed that the marks weresimply the result of a paper cut. They were spotted when Trump was leaving the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial in New York City, and raised his hand to wave to his followers.

Some thought they were rashes caused by his golf club grip, some guessed it was herpes. However, anonymous sources have told TMZ that they were simply caused by blood from a paper cut.

Meanwhile, Trumphas been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for the fourth time after his name was put forward by Claudia Tenney. The Republican lawmaker cited Trump’s “historic” policy in the Middle East.

Tenney said in a statement, “Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years. For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals', and international organisations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

“The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognised by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination today,” she added.

Tenney claimed that the country, under president Joe Biden, is witnessing a “weak leadership.” “Now more than ever when Joe Biden's weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country's safety and security, we must recognize Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace. I am honoured to nominate former President Donald Trump today and am eager for him to receive the recognition he deserves,” she added.