Red marks on Donald Trump's palm may have been caused by blood from…

A new report has claimed that red marks on former president Donald Trump’s palm, which made social media users erupt, were simply the result of a paper cut. The marks were spotted recently when Trump was leaving the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial in New York City, and raised his hand to wave to his followers. Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan federal court for the second defamation trial against him, in New York City on January 17, 2024 (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

At the time, there were various speculations. Some thought they were rashes caused by his golf club grip, some guessed it was herpes. However, anonymous sources have told TMZ that they were simply caused by blood from a paper cut.

A Manhattan civil trial over the Trump-Carroll case is now underway. Last week, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan threatened Trump with expulsion after he refused to keep quiet while Carroll testified.

Carroll previously accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store. A jury found last spring that Trump did sexually assault her and also later defamed her. She was awarded $5 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Trump kicked out a protester during his rally in Manchester on Saturday night, January 20, and blasted questions being raised about his mental health. It was about an hour into his campaign event at the SNHU Arena in Manchester when a man in the crowd shouted, “He's a dictator.”

“Get him out,” Trump said, and security immediately surrounded the man, according to the Daily Mail. He was then removed from the arena. “Now we know that politics is getting serious,” Trump said.

At the rally, Trump slammed Nikki Haley for earlier questioning whether he was mentally fit enough to be president. “I feel my mind is stronger now than it was 25 years ago. Is that possible?” he said. This came shortly after the former president confused Haley with Nancy Pelosi during a speech.

It has been reported that several ticket holders, waiting for several hours in below freezing temperatures, were denied entry to the rally. Some later tried to rush into the building after 6 pm.