Donald Trump, Kamala Harris neck and neck in swing states

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris scored early wins in Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America voted to elect its next president.

Polls closed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina, six of the seven closely fought battlegrounds expected to decide the election.

Trump won Florida, a one-time battleground that has shifted heavily to Republicans in recent elections. He also notched early wins in reliably Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina and Indiana, while Harris took Democratic strongholds like New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

Harris and Trump entered Election Day focused on seven swing states, five of them carried by Trump in 2016 before they flipped to Biden in 2020: the “blue wall” of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Arizona and Georgia. Nevada and North Carolina, which Democrats and Republicans respectively carried in the last two elections, also were closely contested.

In Florida, at 8.30 am IST, Donald Trump appears to be winning with 56.2 per cent votes. Kamala Harris won 42.9 percent. 94 percent of votes had been counted.

In New York, Kamala Harris is leading with 60.7 percent of votes at 8.30 am IST. Donald Trump received 39.4 percent votes.

In Wisconsin, early trends give a slim lead to Donald Trump. He is leading with 49.8 percent votes. Harris has received 48.7 percent at 8.33 am.

In North Carolina, Donald Trump is leading with 52 percent, while Kamala Harris is trailing with 47 percent at 8.33 am IST.

In Georgia, Donald Trump is leading with 52.2 per cent votes. Kamala Harris is trailing with 47.2 per cent votes at 8.33 am.

In Michigan, Kamala Harris is leading with 50.6 percent votes. Donald Trump is trailing with 47.6 percent votes.

With inputs from AP