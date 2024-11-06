Menu Explore
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Who is winning US swing states right now?

ByHT News Desk
Nov 06, 2024 08:22 AM IST

US Election Results LIVE: A look at how Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are performing.

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election results unfolds, all eyes are on seven critical battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. These states have historically played decisive roles in determining the outcome of elections due to their tendency to swing between Democratic and Republican candidates.

An attendee waves a U.S. flag at Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's election night rally during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, at Howard University, in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2024 REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
An attendee waves a U.S. flag at Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's election night rally during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, at Howard University, in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2024 REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)

Latest update on Swing States at 9.50pm ET

In Georgia, with 77% of the votes counted, Donald Trump holds a lead over Kamala Harris, standing at 52% to her 47%. The state, known for its pivotal role in elections, has seen a record turnout with over five million votes expected.

In Red leaning North Carolina with 55% votes in Trump is enjoying a 51% vs 48% lead.

With just 13% votes Kamala is currently leading in Michigan with 53% votes against 45% for Trump

Kamala is currently leading the state of Pennsylvania after 31% votes counted with a margin of 5%

With 13% votes Michigan too is favouring Kamala Harris with a 53% vs 45% vote share, so is Wisconsin with 22% votes (50% for Kamala and 48% for Trump)

Arizona (11 Electoral Votes)

Historical Context:

Arizona has oscillated between the two major parties over the last two decades. After solidly supporting Republican candidates from 2000 to 2016, it flipped to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by a narrow margin.

Georgia (16 Electoral Votes)

Historical Context:

Georgia traditionally leaned Republican but witnessed a pivotal shift in 2020 when Biden won, marking the first Democratic victory since 1992.

Michigan (15 Electoral Votes)

Historical Context

Once part of the Democratic "blue wall," Michigan flipped to Trump in 2016, only to revert to Biden in 2020.

Nevada (6 Electoral Votes)

Historical Context:

Nevada has leaned Democratic in recent elections, supporting Obama and Clinton before Biden.

North Carolina (16 Electoral Votes)

Historical Context:

North Carolina has been a consistent Republican stronghold, except for Obama’s 2008 win.

Pennsylvania (19 Electoral Votes)

Historical Context:

A key battleground, Pennsylvania swung from Obama to Trump in 2016, then back to Biden in 2020.

Wisconsin (10 Electoral Votes)

Historical Context

Wisconsin flipped to Trump in 2016 and then to Biden in 2020, with razor-thin margins in both elections.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election 2024 Live, US Election Results Live.
