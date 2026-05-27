Donald Trump's health update: Why did POTUS visit Walter Reed? His ‘painful and disabling’ chronic disease explained

President Donald Trump made a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for yet another routine check-up on Tuesday.

Donald Trump had a routine medical appointment at Walter Reed, his third in 13 months, following health concerns. (AP)

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This visit was Trump's, 79, third medical appointment within a span of 13 months - occurring just hours after he appeared to be “swaying” in a concerning health video. He had previously gone to Walter Reed in April 2025 for his annual physical examination, and returned in October for what officials from the administration referred to as a “scheduled follow-up.” Additionally, he visited his local dentist in Florida on May 2.

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Trump gives update about his physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center

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{{^usCountry}} While details concerning the specific nature of his visit remain ambiguous, Trump took to Truth Social immediately following the conclusion of the appointment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While details concerning the specific nature of his visit remain ambiguous, Trump took to Truth Social immediately following the conclusion of the appointment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT,” he stated in a post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT,” he stated in a post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This follows a former Trump staff member disclosing his four alarming predictions regarding the President's forthcoming actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This follows a former Trump staff member disclosing his four alarming predictions regarding the President's forthcoming actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Worries about the President's health have escalated since the onset of his second term, especially with Trump poised to celebrate his pre80th birthday next month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Worries about the President's health have escalated since the onset of his second term, especially with Trump poised to celebrate his pre80th birthday next month. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump's physician has publicly acknowledged only one medical condition impacting the POTUS— a chronic illness commonly seen in people of his age.

What medical condition does Trump have?

Trump is diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a medical issue that arises when veins sustain damage and do not function properly. Normally, the valves in the veins facilitate the movement of blood from various parts of the body back to the heart, Mirror US reported. However, chronic venous insufficiency impedes this blood circulation, resulting in blood accumulation in the legs.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, this condition is considered “not a serious health threat,” although it can be "painful and disabling." Chronic venous insufficiency impacts 1 in 20 adults and is most commonly observed in people over the age of 50.

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In the absence of appropriate treatment, the condition may result in discomfort, inflammation, muscle cramps, varicose veins, and leg ulcers. As reported by CBS News, Sean Barbabella, the physician for Trump, has verified that the President's condition is managed effectively, with no signs of more severe complications like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. He asserts that Trump is in "excellent" health.

What are the signs of chronic venous insufficiency?

Symptoms associated with this condition include:

Aching or fatigued legs.

A burning, tingling, or "pins and needles" feeling in the legs.

Leg cramps occurring at night.

Skin discoloration that appears reddish-brown.

Swelling (edema) in the lower legs and ankles, particularly after prolonged standing or at the end of the day.

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Flaky or itchy skin on the legs or feet.

A sensation of fullness or heaviness in the legs.

Skin on the legs that appears leathery.

Ulcers (open sores), typically located near the ankles. If these are extremely painful, they may indicate an infection.

Varicose veins.

People who are overweight, pregnant, have a family history of this condition, or have experienced leg injuries are at an increased risk of developing chronic venous insufficiency.

This follows an unusual bulge that was seen in Trump’s pants, which led to a concerning allegation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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