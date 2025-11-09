Trump's name on Washington's Commanders stadium? White House calls the idea ‘beautiful'

The White House on Saturday said it would be "a beautiful idea" to name Washington's upcoming NFL stadium after President Donald Trump, as he is the one responsible for its construction. US President Donald Trump could deliver the message in person on Sunday.(REUTERS)

"That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible," said Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Republican president.

The White House's remark came after an ESPN report surfaced that the President expressed interest in seeing his name on the new $4 billion arena.

The ESPN report claimed that an intermediary had relayed Trump's wish to the ownership group of the Washington Commanders, whose new home is being built on the historic site of RFK Stadium in DC. The team, however, has not confirmed any such discussions.

Trump could deliver the message in person on Sunday when he is expected to watch the Commanders play the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. American veterans are scheduled to be honoured at halftime, news agency AP reported.

Commanders and DC officials quiet

The Commanders' spokesperson declined to comment on the White House statement or the ESPN report. The DC Mayor's office, likewise, offered no response.

The new stadium project, a joint $4 billion venture between the team and the District, will bring professional football back to the nation's capital for the first time in decades.

It will be built on the site of the RFK Stadium, where the team played for more than three decades, winning three Super Bowls in the 1980s and 1990s.

The plan, approved in September, includes a stadium, housing, green space, and a new sports complex along the Anacostia River.

The city is contributing roughly $1.1 billion, while the team is investing $2.7 billion. Demolition of the old RFK structure has already begun.

In July, Trump threatened to hold up the deal by insisting that the team change its name from the Commanders back to the Redskins, a name that was considered offensive to Native Americans.