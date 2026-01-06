Doug LaMalfa dies at 65; Trump praises California Rep. as ‘a fierce champion’

California Representative Doug LaMalfa has died unexpectedly at the age of 65, a development that narrows the House Republican majority to just two votes and further complicates Speaker Mike Johnson's grip on leadership. The House Republican Conference announced LaMalfa's death on X, noting his more than decade-long tenure representing California's First Congressional District, as reported by The Independent. California Rep. Doug LaMalfa dies at 65, shrinking House GOP majority to two votes. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)

Also Read: Michael Schumacher cause of death: Celebrated author dies at 75, family pays tribute

Trump praises LaMalfa following his death

In the X post, the House Republican Conference described LaMalfa as "a lifelong resident of Northern California and a fourth-generation rice farmer” who “spent more than two decades in public service.”

Before arriving in Congress in 2013, the California Republican served in both chambers of the state legislature. Known as a hardline conservative, he often voted in alignment with President Donald Trump, who offered praise for La Malfa on Tuesday.

During an address to the House Republican conference, Trump said, “He was the leader of the Western caucus, a fierce champion on California water issues." He continued, “He was great on water. He wanted release the water and scream out. And a true defender of American children. He was a defender of everybody, and in our hearts go out to his wife, Jill and his entire family,” as reported by The Independent.

Also Read: Tim Walz’s daughter defends father amid Minnesota fraud row, explains why he dropped out of 2026 race

How does LaMalfa's death affect Republicans?

LaMalfa's death further narrows the already slim Republican majority in the House, potentially weakening Speaker Johnson's leadership. The chamber stood at 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., resigned onMonday, and La Malfa's passing reduces the GOP's numbers to 218 seats, as reported by CNBC.

Democrats are also favored to gain additional seats through theupcoming special elections. Two Democratic candidates are headed to a runoff in Texas later this month, while a separate election to fill teh seat vacated by now New Jersey Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill is scheduled to take place later this year.